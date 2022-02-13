No-trust move against government will never succeed: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and discussed matters related to the no-trust move from the opposition, ARY NEWS reported.

While speaking during the meeting, the information minister said that they would deal with the no-trust move in a constitutional manner. “The opposition will never succeed in its no-trust motion,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that the coalition partners stand alongside the incumbent government and they have every ability to defend it. “The PDM does not have unity within their ranks,” he said while meeting NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced to bring a no-trust move against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to initiate contacts with the coalition parties.

The summit of the opposition alliance, PDM has decided to bring a no-trust move against PTI government after making a ground for its success besides constituting a delegation to contact the ally parties of the incumbent government.

After chairing the PDM summit meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman made the announcement of bringing a no-trust move. He said that it was not beneficial to fight with the opposition on two fronts. He added that everyone needs to show openheartedness for building consensus.

He announced that PDM will complete its homework before bringing the no-trust move.

