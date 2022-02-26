No-trust move: Bilawal directs CM Murad to woo MQM, GDA

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday directed Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to reach out with PTI govt allies MQM-P and GDA, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development informed ARY News that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto has tasked CM Murad Ali Shah to approach opposition parties in Sindh Assembly MQM-Pakistan and GDA – who are also PTI’s allies in Centre – over the no-trust move.

CM Murad will seek their help in the opposition’s renewed efforts to oust Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, they added.

Murad Ali Shah Shah will also convey former president Asif Ali Zardari’s message to MQM-P and GDA leaders, sources said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah today said that Nawaz Sharif will decide about the timing of the no-trust motion.

“Nawaz Sharif will decide, when the no-confidence motion to be tabled,” talking to media in Lahore PML-N Punjab president said.

Referring to the vote of no confidence, he expressed hope that the opposition would succeed adding that the PDM and other political parties are united to get the vote passed.

Comments