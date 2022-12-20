No-trust move: Imran Khan convenes urgent PTI meeting

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has summoned an urgent meeting of senior PTI leadership at his Lahore’s Zaman Park residence, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources say that senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and others will attend the meeting.

The meeting will discuss the no-trust motion submitted against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, PA speaker and deputy speaker.

Separately, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has also summoned a meeting of his legal team and party spokespersons in Lahore.

The opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), late Monday submitted a no-trust motion against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties made their political move to stop the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan announced to dissolve the provincial assemblies on December 23.

Soon after the no-confidence motion was submitted, Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman directed Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly on December 21.

