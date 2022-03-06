No-trust move likely on March 8 or 9: Khursheed Shah

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Sunday said that no-trust move likely to be tabled before the National Assembly on March 8 or 9, ARY News reported.

In his informal media talk, Syed Khursheed Shah said that the opposition has completed the numbers’ game for the success of the move and added that a no-trust move will also be introduced against NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

For the survival of the state, Imran Khan has to leave the seat now and go home, he was quoted as saying to the journalists. Replying to a question, he said that a no-trust move will be passed from the lower house of the Parliament.

Read more: PML-N parliamentary party to meet tomorrow

It may be noted here that the opposition parties have agreed to submit a requisition for summoning a National Assembly session for tabling no-trust move against the incumbent government on Monday, sources within Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) confirmed.

The PPP long march would reach Islamabad and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will announce the date for submission of the no-trust motion in the gathering.

Comments