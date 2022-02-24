No-trust move likely to be brought in March: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the no-trust move against the incumbent government is likely to be brought in March, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while talking to ARY News programme Power Play today, said that he was not favouring to make more delay in bringing a no-trust move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He, however, said that the no-confidence move is likely to be brought in March.

He said that consultations are underway between the opposition parties regarding the no-trust move. He said that the public pressure has made the opposition to activate against the government and the public pressure was also mounted on the government allies.

Abbasi said that majority of PML-N leaders have recommended against the formation of a new government as compared to the another opinion of going for a new elections.

He added that the disqualification rule could not be applied to the lawmakers before voting for no-trust move.

Regarding the allegations of horse-trading, Abbasi challenged Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry to bring forward the evidence and those lawmakers who had been offered money should publically tell the nation on the television.

On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Russia visit, he said that it was inappropriate to comment on state-to-state policy, however, the federal government did not clarify the reason of the visit.

