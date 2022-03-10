No-trust move: ‘NA speaker to reject votes against party lines’

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry Monday said that the Speaker National Assembly would not accept any vote going against the party lines under article 63 (1) (a) of the Constitution, ARY NEWS reported.

While speaking during a press briefing, Fawad Chaudhry said that under Article 63 (1) (a), the leader of the party has the right to make decisions regarding the dissenting members.

“The National Assembly speaker will not accept such votes against the party lines,” he said and added, “the speaker has the authority to give declaration under the article 63 (1) (a).”

Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has the support of 179 lawmakers and it may be possible that some additional votes may also turn in their favour. “It is now upto the Opposition to bring 172 votes for the success of the no-trust motion,” he said.

He further said that talks were underway with estranged PTI leaders including Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan. “We will give a joint response to the opposition,” he said.

He further confirmed that the government wanted to settle the no-trust move before the military parade on March 23 [Pakistan Day] and OIC Conference. “The foreign ministers from OIC will be visiting the country between March 12 to 23.”

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry also shared details of the anti-army narrative adopted by the opposition parties previously and said that the Memogate from Asif Zardari and Dawn leaks from Nawaz Sharif were some examples of their conspiracies against the armed forces.

“Nawaz Sharif has previously held secret meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Khatmandu and Indian businessmen,” Fawad said as he played videos of PML-N leaders lashing out at armed forces.

He further shared an interview of former spokesman of foreign affairs Tasneem Aslam who shared how she received directions on foreign policy from prime minister House led at that time by Nawaz Sharif.

“These leaders are now criticizing Imran Khan on his stance on European Union,” he said and added that “Pakistan is pursuing an independent foreign policy and wanted good relations with all countries globally.”

He, however, said that good relations do not mean that Pakistan will compromise its interests.

