No-trust move: PPP, MQM-P reach ‘consensus’

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have reportedly agreed on provincial-level matters in a meeting held to discuss the political situation arising out of the no-trust motion tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that MQM-P delegation on Thursday arrived at Zardari House, Islamabad to meet Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership on no-trust motion and political matters.

The MQM-P delegation–led by convener Khalid Maqbool, Aamir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Aminul Haque and others met with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Information Minister Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah and other members from provincial government held talks with PPP leadership.

Sources said that both parties have agreed on provincial-level matters and announced the formation of committees to oversee implementation on key points finalised in the meeting.

The committee comprises six members from both parties – MQM-P and PPP, said sources.

The members who will represent PPP in the committee include Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, Information Minister Saeed Ghani and Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro.

The MQM-P members include Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Javed Hanif and Khawaja Izharul Hasan. The committee with consultation will formulate a formula for implementation on points, they added.

As per sources, PML-N and JUI-F played a key role in bringing two rival parties to one table.

Earlier, both parties agreed to form a long-term working relationship in the “wider interest of the nation”.

