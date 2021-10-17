No truth in reports about failure of talks with IMF: Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson to the Finance Ministry has rejected the reports regarding the failure of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Finance Ministry’s spokesperson Muzzammil Aslam said in a Twitter message that there was no truth in the reports about the failure of talks with the IMF.

He said that the negotiations with IMF will resume on Monday and it will continue without any break till its success while there is no deadline for its conclusion.

آئی ایم ایف سے مذاکرات کی ناکامی کی خبروں میں کوئی صداقت نہیں،ترجمان وزارت خزانہ

جمعے کو مذاکرات جہاں پر تھے وہیں سے پیر سے دوبارہ آغاز ہوگا،ترجمان وزارت خزانہ

مذاکرات بلا تعطل پیر سے دوبارہ شروع ہوں گے،مزمل اسلم

مذاکرات ختم ہونے کوئی حتمی تاریخ نہیں ہے،ترجمان وزارت خزانہ 1/2 — Muzzammil Aslam (@MuzzammilAslam3) October 17, 2021

Muzzammil Aslam said that the finance secretary and his team members are still in Washington to hold negotiations with the IMF, whereas, the finance minister and the SBP governor were busy holding meetings in New York.

