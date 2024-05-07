No way to impose governor’s rule in KP, says Faisal Karim Kundi

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has denied imposition of the Governor’s rule in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to media at Mazar-e-Quaid here Governor Kundi said,” They are trying to become political martyrs, but we will not allow them to become a martyr”.

“We are not thinking about imposing the Governor’s rule in KP. When a small person sits on a big seat, he will talk in this manner,” KP governor remarked.

“The law will not allow him to go back to KP, if the chief minister will attack Islamabad,” Kundi said. “The chief minister would have to go to some other place then,” governor said.

KP’s governor alleged that the chief minister has bagged the seat after betraying the PTI’s founder. “He has made the close aides of the PTI’s founder as OSDs,” governor said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday warned Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that newly sworn-in Governor Faisal Karim Kundi would not be allowed to enter KP House, in what he called a tit-for-tat move.

Speaking to a news channel, CM Gandapur said that a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader of Karachi was ‘barred’ from entering Sindh House.

“From now on, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi cannot enter KP House. If I challenge, even Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cannot make it to the KP Governor House,” he added

He told Bilawal to either build a new Governor’s House for Faisal Karim Kundi or provide a place to him in Sindh House.

“When I was arrested, they took me to Karachi. If forced, I can pick their supporters and bring them to KP,” he added.