ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chaired the 12th high-level meeting of the National Wheat Oversight Committee to review the current wheat procurement status, carry-forward stocks, demand and supply situation, and overall food security outlook in the country.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry, provincial agriculture secretaries, representatives of PASSCO, and other relevant stakeholders.

During the meeting, a detailed review was presented regarding wheat stocks held by public sector agencies, ongoing procurement operations in various provinces, and inter-provincial movement to ensure smooth supply across the country.

The committee also assessed domestic consumption requirements, strategic reserves, and market trends.

The Minister was briefed that sufficient wheat stocks are currently available in national reserves and ongoing procurement targets are expected to further strengthen the buffer stock position in the coming weeks.

It was also noted that coordinated efforts between federal and provincial authorities are ensuring stability in wheat availability and price management.

The Minister stated that currently there is no wheat shortage in the country, and sufficient reserves are available to meet national requirements.

He further clarified that reports suggesting any shortfall are baseless and not supported by official data.

He emphasized that the government remains fully committed to ensuring food security, price stability, and uninterrupted supply of wheat across all provinces.

The Minister directed relevant departments to maintain close monitoring of procurement operations, improve transparency in stock reporting, and ensure timely decision-making to avoid any artificial price fluctuations in the market.

The Committee reaffirmed that the government will continue to take all necessary measures to protect both farmers’ interests and consumer needs through a balanced procurement and distribution strategy.