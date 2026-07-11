ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said there is no wheat shortage in Pakistan, assuring that sufficient stocks are available to meet the country’s domestic requirements.

He also warned that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in hoarding wheat or creating artificial price hikes.

The remarks came while chairing the 9th Wheat Board meeting, which reviewed the country’s wheat production, availability, procurement, and market prices.

The meeting was attended by the secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, chief secretaries of Punjab and Sindh, agriculture and food secretaries from all provinces, senior ministry officials, and representatives of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association and other stakeholders.

During the meeting, provincial representatives unanimously informed the board that adequate wheat stocks were available and that there was no shortage of the commodity anywhere in the country.

The minister said Pakistan’s wheat production this year is estimated to be 1.36 million metric tonnes higher than last year’s output, describing the increase as an encouraging development for the country’s food security.

The Wheat Board unanimously agreed that the estimated production target had been achieved and that the country possessed sufficient wheat reserves to meet domestic needs.

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The meeting stressed the need for provincial governments to closely monitor the wheat market and ensure effective market management to prevent unnecessary price fluctuations.

Participants also emphasized the importance of regular coordination between the federal and provincial governments to maintain a stable wheat supply across the country.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting consumers, Rana Tanveer Hussain said the federal and provincial governments would take all necessary administrative and legal measures to curb hoarding, strengthen market oversight, and ensure wheat remains available at affordable prices.

The minister directed all relevant authorities to enhance market monitoring, maintain close coordination, and take prompt action against any practices that disrupt wheat supplies or lead to unjustified price increases.