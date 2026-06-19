Noah Beck spotted at FIFA World Cup amid family feud

Noah Beck was spotted with his father Tim amid legal proceeding engulfs around other family members. He made a post on social media.

On June 12, the pair attended a 2026 FIFA World Cup game on Friday, with Noah documenting the occasion via his Instagram the following day on Saturday, June 13.

Noah, in his post, featuring himself and his dad in the crowd at Los Angeles Stadium as the USA faced off against Paraguay, he mentioned, “And so it begins…”

Tim played an influential role in Noah’s soccer journey, helping pave the way for him to join Major League Soccer club Real Salt Lake’s youth academy during his final two years of high school. After graduating, Noah continued his career at the University of Portland, where he played collegiate soccer. Tim worked as a high school teacher and soccer coach before retiring in 2025.

“Growing up, my dad was my coach, so he was always pretty tough on me and instilled certain non-negotiables when it came to training,” Noah told GQ in December 2025. “He instilled a lot of things that live with me today.”

The outing comes amid several Beck family scandals. Noah’s mother, Amy, was embroiled in controversy after a video of her appearing to simulate oral sex on Noah resurfaced online. Amy was then placed on “paid administrative leave” in April from her job as an elementary school teacher in Arizona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Beck (@noahbeck)

A spokesperson for the Peoria Unified School District shared that the letter that was sent to the parents of students in Amy’s class said that her leave came “out of an abundance of caution.” The letter, obtained by Us Weekly, noted that an investigation has been launched by the school district into the alleged incident. The school noted that “this matter does not impact the safety of our students.”

The following month, the school allowed Amy to return to her job after the school and district claimed they had “addressed concerns regarding videos that were published in 2020.”

Noah’s sister Haley is also facing issues. Weeks before Amy’s own leave of absence, news broke that Haley was accused of allegedly grooming one of her students last year. Haley, 27, was put on administrative leave from Centennial High School in 2025 as she was investigated for grooming allegations.

While the investigation began when the student was 18 years old, the alleged grooming took place when he was underage. Haley was later fired for having a sexual relationship with a student.