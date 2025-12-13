Noah Schnapp gives BTS sneak peak of Stranger Things Vol.1

Noah Schnapp, also known for his central character Will Byers in Stranger Things, gives a full tour of the filming process of Stranger Things Vol 1.

In a recent video on the Stranger Things official YouTube channel, Noah Schnapp gives a tour around the set where the Nac-Z battle scene was filmed.

In the tour, he said that they have been doing little pieces of one-tapped shoots. Whilst diving into the intricate details of their filming, he showed the real place where Will collapses. Following the appearance of the “Demon” from the rift, the light boards were placed on the ground in the spot from where the demon would emerge.

Huge cranes and blinking lights can be seen scattered all over the studio.

Schnapp then showed the place where Will and Mike encounter a pipe burst scene and get soaked in water.

The entire set is framed inside a closed space and all covered with the boundary of a blue wall. The blue wall will later transition into a rift, where Vecna will walk through.

Then he introduces actors disguised as army troops who will be killed in the movie later on, during their rescue mission.

In the end, he summarises Volume 1’s closing scene, which was shot over the span of days and later combined into a single shot.