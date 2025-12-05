Noah Schnapp reacts to being mistaken for Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter

Noah Schnapp is used to attention from Stranger Things fans, but sometimes he even gets love for Harry Potter.

During his recent appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the fifth and final season of the Netflix series, the 21-year-old actor spilled beans on some wild encounters with fans.

“When we’re all together, it’s kind of insanity,” he said of being in public with his co-stars.

Noah went on to share, “But I will say, actually, when I’m alone, I’ve been getting Harry Potter the past few years. It happened three times last year, which has never happened to me before.”

Fallon couldn’t help but ask for clarity to which the actor laughed and confirmed of being mistaken for Daniel Radcliffe’s iconic character.

“They’ll come up to me and they’ll be like, ‘I love your show. Thank you.’ And I’m like, ‘Thank you so much. I appreciate the support.’ And then they’re like, ‘I adore Harry Potter. I love the character.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, wrong franchise,’” he added.

Fallon pointed out the unexpected similarities between the two fantasy worlds, something Noah Schnapp agreed with.

The first volume of Stranger Things’ fifth and final season was released on November 26.