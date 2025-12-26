Noah Schnapp reflects on his psychological therapies

American actor Noah Schnapp suggested child actors should have access to therapy.

He candidly reflected on the lives of child stars in the entertainment industry. He said that they should have access to psychological therapies as they came across personal and psychological challenges while facing fame at a young age.

The Stranger Things star spoke about mental health, public scrutiny and the pressures of early success in a recent interview with USA Today. Schnapp shared his views on psychological therapies and emotional support that he has received while growing up, and it has significant effect on his perspective and personal experiences as well.

Schnapp explained that when he was younger, he believed therapy was unnecessary and assumed he could manage the pressures of fame on his own. However, with time, he came to recognize the emotional toll of growing up under constant public attention. He described his feelings and said, “It’s hard to grow up in the public eye. You don’t know yourself, you haven’t figured anything out, and now you’re expected to know everything and have all the answers”.

He noted that adolescence is already a period of uncertainty and self-discovery and fame only complicates that process. For child actors, ordinary mistakes can quickly become permanent records online. “I was constantly saying the wrong things or being embarrassed by not taking certain things seriously that I should’ve, and then that lives on forever,” Schnapp said. “People grow and learn, and to do that publicly is not easy”.

Schnapp further stated that the constant visibility and pressure to present a polished image can hinder personal development and contribute to anxiety. He said that as he matured, he realised that relying solely on family support is often not enough in an industry that places unusual demands on young performers. “Through the years, it becomes like, ‘No, this is an abnormal life and you need some type of support system outside of your parents,'” he said, emphasising the importance of professional mental health care.

The actor also reflected on how his understanding of mental health issues evolved over time. As a child, he struggled to comprehend why some people in Hollywood faced depression, substance abuse or eating disorders. “Growing up, I never understood why people were depressed or turned to drugs or had eating disorders,” he said. “As you get older, you understand how the pressures of Hollywood can create that”.

Schnapp added that the culture and lifestyle associated with the entertainment industry can feel overwhelming, particularly in major hubs such as Los Angeles. “I always tell my parents, ‘I could never live in LA. I think I would get lost'” he said, suggesting that the environment itself can intensify feelings of disorientation and stress for young performers.

Schnapp was just 11 years old when he began filming the first season of Stranger Things, which premiered in 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most successful series. The show ran for five seasons and turned its young cast into global stars almost overnight, bringing unprecedented levels of attention and expectation.

Schnapp’s comments have resonated with broader conversations about child actors’ welfare. His remarks echo growing calls within the industry for better mental health protections and long-term support systems for young performers navigating fame during their formative years.