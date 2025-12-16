Noah Schnapp spills how ‘Stranger Things‘ cast plans to watch final episode

As Stranger Things prepares to say goodbye, actor Noah Schnapp has revealed how the cast is planning to watch the series finale – and they won’t see it until fans do.

During his appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, December 15, the 21-year-old actor spoke about the highly anticipated final episodes of Stranger Things season 5.

While speaking, Noah Schnapp shared that the cast – including him, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair ),Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) and Sadie Sink (Max) -has decided to experience the last episode together for the first time.

“I’m nervous to watch it. Once you watch that, it’s done. That’s the last episode we’re ever gonna watch together,” he said.

Noah went on to express, “It’s so emotional, like reading it, I can’t even fathom what it’s gonna be like to watch.”

The actor, who joined the Netflix hit series at just 11 years old, shared the cast will “sit together as a group and watch it together one last time,” adding they’re ” probably gonna be sobbing the rest of the day, the rest of the month, probably.”

Noah Schnapp further revealed that he plans to watch the finale with his family in a movie theater on New Year’s Eve, as the episode is set to be released both on Netflix and in select theaters.