Noah Wyle jumps into ‘Dr. Robby’ mode after on-set accident

Noah Wyle has blurred the distinction between on- and off-camera when it comes to his role in The Pitt. His co-star gives an insight into his work dedication.

Laëtitia Hollard recalled on the Warner Bros. TV podcast A Lot More that a packed “control hub” sequence was being filmed. During the chaotic scene, Hollard’s brief role as Emma Nolan was to grab a notebook. She further noted, “I had this little moment where you see me enter in episode 1 with this notebook and all these things on me”.

She continued, “And Dana (Katherine LaNasa) finally tells me, ‘Hey, you can go grab your notebook.'” As the camera was set on her, Hollard remembered that a gush of excitement ran through her. She also noted, “Adrenaline just automatically is in my system”.

In this rush, an incident happened: “So I bump it again, and I go, and I get that notebook, and when I come back, when I reset, I see there’s like fake blood on the counter.” The actress added, “And I literally say to someone, ‘Who left fake blood here?'”

However, the blood was not fake, Wyle said, who played Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch. “And Noah goes, ‘I think you nicked yourself.’ I look at my elbow; it’s covered with blood.”

As a calm attending physician in The Pitt, Wyle said, “Noah was like, ‘Don’t worry, this is the best place for this to happen.'”

“And he brought me; he’s like, ‘You have so many medical professionals,’ and he became like Dr Robby.” The Pitt is streaming on HBO Max.