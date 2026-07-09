Noah Wyle to lead Emmy Awards 2026 nominations this year.

On Wednesday, July 8, the nominees for the 78th Emmy Awards were announced. The Pitt, HBO’s most-watched series, will lead this year’s drama categories with 25 nods, the most any show has received this season. Wyle received two nominations himself: Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the episode “12:00 pm” and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, the same award he won for season 1.

According to Deadline, “This just feels very much like a gift that keeps on giving. I feel very humbled by this and validated many times over”.

Wyle continued in his statement, “Today, I feel extremely gratified that the nominations were spread so far and wide across our casting. It really feels like it’s a testament to the collective achievement and contribution that everybody makes”.

He went on to call the show a “collective effort” before recognizing the contributions of the other cast, crew and executives. On his official Instagram handle the streamer posted a carousel of images congratulating the cast after the news was shared, “So many wonderful things are ahead”.. Wyle’s photo was front and center in the joint post.

Fans fell in love with the medical drama as it follows the frontline heroes working in the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. After the success of seasons 1 and 2, Wyle spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about what fans of the show can look forward to when it returns for season 3.