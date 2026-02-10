The release of a new batch of files associated with Jeffrey Epstein has once again drawn global attention. These documents continue to shed light on the activities of the financier, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

Epstein’s extensive network included numerous wealthy and prominent figures. Among those previously identified in connection to Epstein is the 97-year-old philosopher and linguist, Noam Chomsky.

Reports have surfaced regarding his wife, Valeria Wasserman, and her reflections on their past association with Epstein. She reportedly expressed regret, characterizing their failure to fully vet Epstein’s background before engaging with him as a “serious mistake.”

On behalf of her husband—who has been recovering from a stroke suffered in 2023—Wasserman reportedly offered an apology, stating:

“I apologize on behalf of both of us. Noam shared with me, before his stroke, that he felt the same way. It was deeply disturbing for both of us to realize we had engaged with someone who presented as a helpful friend but led a hidden life of criminal and inhumane acts.”

The recently made public files reveal Noam Chomsky’s familiarity with the late sexual offender Ghislaine Maxwell, whose accomplice in those acts is currently incarcerated.