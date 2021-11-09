Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Web Desk

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai ties the knot, here are Nikah pictures

BIRMINGHAM: The Nobel peace prize winner and global voice for female education from Pakistan, Malala Yousafzai, has Tuesday tied the knot and got into a nikah, ARY News reported.

Sharing the news of her big day on her official social media account, the Nobel peace prize laureate noted, “Today marks a precious day in my life.”

She also shared the name of the groom she got into a nikah with.

“Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life.”

The family celebrated a small nikah ceremony at home in Birmingham with few people from both sides.

“Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

