Professor Omar Yaghi, a renowned Nobel laureate chemist from the University of California, Berkeley, has designed an innovative device that could revolutionize access to clean water worldwide.

This water-harvesting system can generate up to 1,000 liters of drinking water daily directly from the atmosphere, even in some of Earth’s driest areas.

The device, manufactured by his company Atoco, uses advanced materials known as metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). These porous, engineered materials extract water molecules from the air at a microscopic scale. As air passes through the system, the MOFs absorb moisture, which is subsequently released and condensed into drinkable water using basic solar heat.

Unlike traditional atmospheric water generators that rely on energy-intensive cooling processes, this new technology operates efficiently without grid power. It remains effective in environments with humidity levels below 20 percent, offering a practical solution for arid zones where water scarcity is a pressing issue.

The breakthrough comes from reticular chemistry, a field pioneered by Yaghi, and arrives at a time of growing concern about global water security. Currently, more than two billion people lack access to safe drinking water, and traditional solutions such as desalination are often too expensive and environmentally harmful.

This MOF-based system’s portability makes it particularly useful for disaster relief efforts and remote areas. It is currently being tested in Caribbean countries hit by Hurricane Beryl, where damaged infrastructure has disrupted water supplies.

Omar Yaghi envisions a future in which households can produce their own water, much like generating solar energy. This decentralized method seeks to lessen reliance on fragile municipal systems, thereby improving climate resilience and ensuring sustainable water access globally.