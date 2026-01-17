Nobel Prize inseparable from winner but medal can be given away, award body says

OSLO: The Nobel Peace Prize remains inseparably linked to the person or organisation that won it, though the medal can be given away, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Friday, a day after last year’s winner gave her medal to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gave her medal on Thursday to Trump, who thanked her for it. The White House released a photo of Trump and Machado, with Trump holding up a gold-coloured frame displaying it, and a White House official said Trump intends to keep it.

Machado’s award also consists of a diploma and 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.19 million).

“Regardless of what may happen to the medal, the diploma, or the prize money, it is and remains the original laureate who is recorded in history as the recipient of the prize,” the award body said in a statement.

“There are no restrictions in the statutes of the Nobel Foundation on what a laureate may do with the medal, the diploma, or the prize money. This means that a laureate is free to keep, give away, sell, or donate these items,” it added.

‘INSEPARABLY LINKED’

The medal and the diploma are physical symbols confirming that an individual or organisation has been awarded the prize, said the five-strong award committee.