"Nobody Wants This" renewed for season 3

Nobody Wants This is returning for a third season, and Stephanie Faracy believes viewers have a lot to look forward to.

While attending the March 3 premiere of her new show Scarpetta in New York City, the 74-year-old actress spoke candidly to People about what fans can expect from the upcoming season of the hit Netflix romantic comedy, in which she portrays the character Lynn.

“I think there are a lot of great things the fans have been wanting, and different things they hope are happening,” she said. “I think there’s a lot more focus on relationships, and it’s going to be a dynamic year. I think the fans are going to be excited.”

Regarding her character, Faracy noted that she loves playing someone who is constantly “stirring things up and commenting.” She added, “Maybe in time she’s going to find her way, but until then, she’s happy to just be silly in a certain way. She’s a woman who isn’t entirely grounded in reality, but she says, ‘I want my dream, and I want it the way I want it. The girls love me, and he’s not gay. Other than that, tell me whatever you want.’ She’s just going to play the game her way.”