Nokia releases laptop PureBook Pro in 15 and 17 inch models

The Nokia PureBook Pro has an Intel chipset and runs Windows 11 out of the box.

Nokia PureBook Pro laptop has been manufactured by a french company OFF Global. They will be selling Nokia PureBook in 22 countries as per the licensing agreement with Nokia.

The Nokia PureBook is available in two sizes, 15-inch and 17-inch. There are multiple colour options such as Blue, Gray, Silver and Red. The laptop has an aluminium top cover, rounded edges and a big trackpad.

The Nokia PureBook Pro sports an IPS LCD panel with a brightness of 250 nits. The panel has a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Nokia PureBook is powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i3-1220P chipset. It is offered with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. There’s no option to upgrade as Nokia PureBook is offered in just a single configuration. However, you can put in a micro-SD to expand storage.

The Nokia PureBook Pro sports a quad-speaker setup. Along with that, it gets a 2-megapixel web camera. The laptop has a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint scanner for authentication with Windows Hello support. The Nokia PureBook runs Windows 11 out of the box. For connectivity, it has two USB-C 3.2 ports, a USB-A 3.2 port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Also Read: Nokia to launch cloud-based software subscription service

There’s barely any difference between the 15-inch and 17-inch models of the Nokia PureBook apart from the dimensions, battery capacity and weight. The former weighs 1.7kgs and has a 57Wh battery while the latter weighs 2.5kgs and gets a larger 63Wh battery.

The 15.6-inch model of the Nokia PureBook is priced at EUR 699. The Nokia PureBook will be available in France, Belgium, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Iceland, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Morocco, Tunisia, Canada, and Thailand.