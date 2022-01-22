Nomad girl: Karachi hitchhiker learns to make a living her way

KARACHI: Maria Soomro is a banker turned tour guide who embarked on this new trajectory hitchhiking. That’s quite literally what she now does for a living. Having traveled across the large parts of Pakistani and Turkey only taking ‘lifts’, as its colloquially referred to, she claims to be the first girl here to have done this.

Soomro says being from a traditional family she had to face immense resistance from her parents and extended family but she surfed through it to a point that now her fame and achievements fend off the fingers pointed at her.

As a digital nomad, she has found a way to not only travel in least possible means, but she can also earn by organizing guided tours for girls, families, and couples. Sometimes, she also aligns for herself international tourists via CouchSurfing platform — a social networking and hospitality exchange service for homestays for people traveling abroad.

