Noman Ali nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month

Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali has been shortlisted for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for October 2025, following a sensational run in the two-match Test series against South Africa.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the nominees on Thursday, with South Africa’s Senuran Muthusamy and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan joining Noman in contention for the honour.

Noman, who has been in sublime form in red-ball cricket, was Pakistan’s standout performer in the series.

The No.3-ranked ICC Men’s Test bowler took 14 wickets at an average of 23.07, including his third career 10-wicket haul, to help Pakistan clinch a memorable 93-run victory in the opening Test in Lahore.

He followed it up with another strong showing in Rawalpindi, where he bagged four wickets and chipped in with a valuable 17 runs, finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the series.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Senuran Muthusamy also made a strong case with an all-round performance in the same series.

The 31-year-old accumulated 106 runs at 53.00 and picked up 11 wickets at 18.36, earning him the Player of the Series award.

His career-best match figures of 11 for 174 in Lahore and an unbeaten 89 in Rawalpindi underlined his class and consistency.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, on the other hand, was at his brilliant best across formats.

The leg-spinner played a pivotal role in his team’s 3-0 ODI sweep over Bangladesh, claiming 11 wickets at an economy rate of 2.73, with a best of 5 for 17.

He also impressed in T20Is against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, taking nine wickets at just 4.82 runs per over, including standout spells of 4-18 and 3-9.