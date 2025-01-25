WATCH: Noman Ali scrips history in second West Indies Test

Noman Ali has become the first Pakistani spinner to bag a hat-trick in Tests during the second PAK v WI Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The left-arm spinner ripped apart the tourists’ batting lineup with his deceiving deliveries to help Pakistan tighten their grip on the second Test of their home series against West Indies.

Noman Ali achieved the feat in the 12th over after West Indies won the toss and elected to bat on a pitch which provided help to the spinners.

The left-arm spinner dismissed Justin Greaves (1) on the very first delivery of the 12th over which brought Tevin Imlach to the crease.

However, his stay at the crease lasted only one ball as Noman Ali caught him before the wicket and he departed for a golden duck.

Noman Ali then dismissed West Indies’ Kevin Sinclair to complete his historic hat-trick in the second PAK v WI game and became the first Pakistani spinner to do so in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, West Indies found themselves in a tough spot after electing to bat first.

Noman Ali picked up the first wicket of the second PAK v WI Test in the second over of the tourists’ first inning.

Apart from the left-arm, spinner Sajid Khan took two wickets while debutant Kashif Ali and Abrar Ahmed picked up a wicket each to left West Indies reeling at 54 over the loss of eight wickets.

Pakistan is leading the two-match series 1-0 as they defeated West Indies by 127 runs.

In the first encounter, Pakistani spinners Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed and Noman Ali were all-over West Indies players, who were in pursuit of 251-run target.

Pakistan set a target of 251 runs for West Indies to win the first Test after being bowled out for just 157 in their second innings.

Sajid Khan was the hero and declared man of the match for taking with nine wickets in the match.