Debutant named in Pakistan’s playing XI for second West Indies Test

MULTAN: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced playing XI for the second Test of the two-match PAK v WI series, scheduled to begin January 25 with one change from the first match.

Right-arm fast bowler Kashif Ali will make his debut for Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium, replacing fast bowler Khuram Shahzad in the playing XI.

Pakistan is leading the two-match series 1-0 as they defeated West Indies by 127 runs.

In the first encounter, Pakistani spinners Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed and Nouman Ali were all-over West Indies players, who were in pursuit of 251-run target.

Pakistan set a target of 251 runs for West Indies to win the first Test after being bowled out for just 157 in their second innings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Sajid Khan was the hero and declared man of the match for taking with nine wickets in the match. Nauman Ali and Abrar Ahmed took six and wickets respectively in the match as the hosts’ spin magic stunned the visitors.

Read More: Pakistan beat West Indies by 127 runs in Multan Test

Playing XI

Shan Masood (Captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Huraira, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, and debutant Kashif Ali.