Pakistan beat West Indies by 127 runs in Multan Test

MULTAN: Pakistan defeated visiting West Indies team by 127 runs in Multan Test on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Pakistani spinners Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed and Nouman Ali were all-over West Indies players, who were in pursuit of 251-run target.

Pakistan set a target of 251 runs for West Indies to win the first Test after being bowled out for just 157 in their second innings.

Sajid Khan bagged 5-wicket haul, Abrar Ahmed grabbed four wickets and Nouman Ali grabbed a single wicket.

Resuming at 109/3, Pakistan’s hopes of building a solid lead were quickly dashed. Vice-captain Saud Shakeel and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan were dismissed for just two runs each, triggering a dramatic collapse. Warrican’s quick strikes reduced Pakistan to 113/5 in the 34th over.

Read more: Pakistan’s spin magic bundles out West Indies for 137

Kamran Ghulam tried to anchor the innings, but his resistance ended at 27, leaving Pakistan further vulnerable. Warrican continued his brilliance, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He became the first West Indies spinner to achieve such a feat against Pakistan on home soil.

Warrican wasn’t done yet. He removed Noman Ali (9) and Sajid Khan (5), leaving Pakistan on the brink at 154/9. A direct hit from Warrican ran out Khurram Shahzad without facing a ball, completing a sensational spell. The final wicket fell when Gudakesh Motie dismissed Salman Ali Agha for 14, as Pakistan were bowled out for 154 in 46.4 overs.