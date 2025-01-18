Pakistan’s spin magic bundles out West Indies for 137

Pakistan’s spinners, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, weaved their magic to bundle out West Indies for a minimal 137 runs, giving the hosts a crucial 93-run lead on Day 2 of the first Test.

The day began with Saud Shakeel (56*) and Mohammad Rizwan (51*) resuming their innings, taking the scoreboard to 143-4. However, Shakeel’s gritty 84-run knock came to an end when he fell to Sinclair. Rizwan, on the other hand, played a grinding innings of 71 runs from 133 balls, laced with nine boundaries.

Pakistan’s lower order struggled, with Salman Ali Agha (2) and Noman Ali falling in quick succession. However, Sajid Khan’s 18-run cameo, which included one four and one six, helped Pakistan post a total of 230 runs.

In response, West Indies’ batting line-up crumbled against Pakistan’s spin attack. Noman Ali claimed five wickets, while Sajid Khan picked up four crucial wickets to leave West Indies reeling at 137 runs.

The West Indies’ bowling attack was led by Warrican and Jayden Seales, who took three wickets each, while Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie chipped in with two and one wickets, respectively.

Pakistan Playing XI

Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad.

West Indies Playing XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales