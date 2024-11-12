Noman Ali wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for October 2024

Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali has grabbed the prestigious ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for October 2024.

The 38-year-old Pakistan spinner played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s triumph over England in the three-match PAK v ENG Test series in Multan and Rawalpindi last month.

Noman Ali took an astounding 20 wickets at an average of 13.85 across the second and third Tests.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) nominated Pakistan’s Noman Ali, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada and New Zealand spinner Mitchel Santner for the Men’s Player of the Month nominees for October.

“I am delighted to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month and deeply grateful to all my teammates who helped me put my best performances forward to help Pakistan win a historic home Test series against England,” he said following his nomination.

With the Pakistan batters setting a 297-run target for England in the second Test, Noman wreaked havoc on the visitors in his side’s defence.

The left-arm orthodox bowler helped himself to his best Test figures, claiming 8/46 to guide Pakistan to their first Test win on home soil since 2021.

Noman backed his heroics in the second Test with a brilliant performance in the series’ final contest in Rawalpindi.

Walking in at No.9 with the scorecard reading 177/7 in the third Test, Noman came up trumps with the bat, playing a resilient 45-run knock to help his side to a crucial 77-run lead in the first innings.

Pakistan went on to win the final Test by nine-wickets with the experienced spinner following up his efforts with the bat, with a game-changing six-wicket haul to bowl out England for just 112.