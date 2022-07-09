Noman Habib, wife Asma’s Instagram video goes viral

Famed showbiz actor Noman Habib and his wife Asma Noman’s video has gone viral across social media platforms.

Actor Asma Noman took to her Instagram account, earlier this week, to share a humorous video of the celebrity couple. The viral video recorded in car, sees the duo lip-syncing a comic Punjabi script with funny expressions.

“Me and my one and only Mr. @nomanhabibactor,” the actor captioned the viral video on the photo and video sharing application.

The 12-second-video, watched by thousands of Instagrammers, in a few hours received several hearts and compliments for the celebrity couple. One of the comments on the post dubbed the actors as the ‘perfect, beautiful and most decent couple’.

A social user also compared the celeb wife to ‘Wanda Maximoff’ [of Doctor Strange].

It is pertinent to mention that actor Noman Habib tied the knot with Asma in 2016, and the couple is proud parents to two girls, named Aisha and Zara.

On the work front, Habib has impressed audiences with his stellar performance in the 2013 movie ‘Main Hoon Shahid Afridi’. The actor has also played pivotal roles in serials like ‘Riffat Appa Ki Bahuein’ and ‘Bechari Nadia’.

