Nomination Papers: Tribunal grants Sheikh Rashid’s plea for hearing

RAWALPINDI: An appellate tribunal approved Sheikh Rashid’s appeal against nomination papers rejection for hearing, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Returning officers had rejected nomination papers of Sheikh Rashid for Rawalpindi’s National Assembly constituencies NA-56 and NA-57.

Appellate tribunal judge Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf issued notices to returning officers. The court fixed hearing on January 04 and summoned returning officers of NA-56 and NA-57.

Sardar Abdul Raziq and Sardar Shehbaz appeared before the court on behalf of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Returning officer rejecting nomination papers said that Sheikh Rashid was failed to provide complete details of his assets. “The value of his declared assets not matching his investment,” RO said.

“He didn’t declare his income from year 2021 to 2023 in assets papers,” RO further said.

He is defaulter of the forest department’s Murree rest house bill and stayed at the rest house from September 4 to 9 in Year 2022 without paying charges.

“There are 3,22,000 arrears payable against him,” another objection read.