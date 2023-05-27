Nominations of 214 candidates approved for Karachi council special seats poll

KARACHI: Overall 237 candidates filed their nomination papers for Karachi Municipal Council’s reserved seats, 214 of which were approved, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Total 23 nominations for reserved seats were rejected, the election commission said.

Various political parties’ candidates submitted 115 nomination papers for the reserved seats for women and 102 papers were approved, while 13 nominations rejected, the ECP said.

Candidates filed 30 nomination forms for the special seats for youth, three of which rejected, officials said.

Moreover, 51 candidates filed 53 nomination papers for special seats for labourers, two of which were rejected and 51 approved.

Meanwhile, 31 nominations were submitted for the religious minorities’ seats, 28 of which were approved, while three papers rejected.

Five nomination papers were filed for special seats of handicapped in the city council, three of them approved and two papers rejected.

Moreover, all three papers submitted for reserved seats for transgender in the council were approved.

It is to be mentioned here that the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the schedule of the elections of Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chairman and Vice Chairman of District Councils. The elections will be held on June 15.