Non-Iran tanker transits Hormuz with transponder on: Marine Traffic

LONDON: A non-Iranian oil tanker transited the Strait of Hormuz with its automatic transponder system activated, despite major disruption to shipping in the crucial waterway from the Middle East war, monitor Marine Traffic said Monday.

“The Aframax tanker Karachi, carrying Abu Dhabi’s Das crude, has become the first non-Iranian cargo to transit the chokepoint while broadcasting its AIS signal, suggesting that select shipments may be receiving negotiated safe passage,” Marine Traffic said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday Britain was working with allies to come up with a “viable” plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the vital oil transport conduit effectively shut by Iran in the Middle East war.

“We’re working with all of our allies, including our European partners, to bring together a viable collective plan that can restore freedom of navigation in the region as quickly as possible and ease the economic impacts,” Starmer told reporters, adding he had discussed the situation with US President Donald Trump.

The UK leader added that while Britain was “taking the necessary action to defend ourselves and our allies, we will not be drawn into the wider war”.