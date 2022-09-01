Non-operational telecom sites down from 6.55% to 2.08%: PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday told that the number of nonoperational telecom sites has decreased to 1076, ARY News reported.

پریس ریلیز: طوفانی بارشوں اور سیلاب کے نتیجے میں پی ٹی اے اور ٹیلی کام آپریٹروں کی جانب سے ملک بھر میں رابطوں کی بحالی کی کاوشوں کے نتیجے میں غیر فعال سائٹس کی تعداد 3386 (ملک بھر میں کل سائٹس کا 6.55 فیصد) سےکم ہو کر 1076 (2.08 فیصد) تک آ گئی ہیں۔ — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) September 1, 2022

According to the authority, a total of 3386 telecom sites had become operational due to floods in the country. Over 2310 sites have been repaired and are operational while the remaining 1070 sites will be restored soon, the PTA told.

PTA told that basic infrastructure was damaged at multiple telecom sites across the country due to heavy rainfall and floods. Optical fibres were also damaged due to landslides in northern areas of the country, they added.

On August 27, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority told that the internet and telecommunication services were suspended in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after being hit by flash floods.

Heavy rain and floods have resulted in connectivity issues across the country, the PTA told.

