Sub-standard noodles blamed for two deaths in Lahore

LAHORE: An unfortunate incident was reported from Lahore’s Manawan area where two siblings died after consuming substandard noodles, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the deceased siblings, identified as 11-year-old Maryam and nine-year-old Rafia, consumed the noodles their mother bought from the Baghanpur Bazar area of Lahore.

Stating the victims’ mother’s statement, the police officials revealed that the children’s health condition deteriorated after eating the noodles their mother cooked for them.

“The 11-year-old Maryam died in the house while Rafia, aged nine, died at the hospital,” the police said.

According to the police spokesperson, the parents of the children have denied registration of the case, however, the police have initiated further legal proceedings in the case.

