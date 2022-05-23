Noor Alam Khan elected PAC chairman

ISLAMABAD: Dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Noor Alam Khan on Monday elected Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, ARY News reported.

A session of the Public Accounts Committee was summoned today for the election of the new chairman of the committee.

The name of Noor Alam Khan was proposed by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and was endorsed by JUI-F’s Talha Mahmood.

Rana Tanvir Ahmed of the PML-N, who was the chairman of the public accounts committee tendered his resignation last week. In a previous session of the PAC, Rana Tanvir had hinted at the appointment of the new chairman of the committee.

The 18th Amendment of the constitution says that the office of the chairman PAC should be given to the parliamentary opposition.

It is to be mentioned here that dissident Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Raja Riaz has been appointed as opposition leader in National Assembly with the support of 16 lawmakers.

Riaz joined the race for the opposition leader’s slot along with GDA MNA Ghous Bakhsh Mahar, following the withdrawal of PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi.

The dissident PTI MNA had submitted an application signed by 17 lawmakers in the National Assembly secretariat for nominating him as the opposition leader.

