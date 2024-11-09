‘Noor Jahan’ star Ali Raza gets honest about his heartbreak

Young actor-model Ali Raza, of ‘Noor Jahan’ fame, candidly confessed falling for one-sided love and recalled the heartbreak of unrequited romance.

In a recent outing on a private news channel’s comedy show, Ali Raza opened up on his one-sided affection for someone, which was not reciprocated the same way, and believed that love should always be like that and one should never communicate their feelings to the person they love.

“Love should always be one-sided,” asserted Raza, who recalled falling for it two years ago.

Upon being quizzed further about why he never shared his emotions with the other person in the dynamics, the ‘Noor Jahan’ actor reflected, “When you are in a relationship with someone, and it is mutual from both sides, but still, you are the one putting in your 110% to that bond and the other person is making fun of your emotions, what should be made out of this relationship?”

“I believe one-sided love should remain like that and must not be revealed to the other person, because once you open up and express your feelings, you are taken for granted by them,” he explained.

On the work front, Ali Raza became a household name with his performance as Muraad Shah in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Noor Jahan’, featuring a star-studded cast, led by Kubra Khan and veteran artist Saba Hamid.

The sophomore directorial of young drama director Musaddiq Malek, written by celebrated playwright Zanjabeel Asim Shah, was one of the biggest dramas of the year 2024.