Ailing elephant ‘Noor Jehan’ breathes her last at Karachi Zoo

KARACHI: A 17-year-old African elephant, Noor Jehan, breathed her last at Karachi Zoo on Saturday, Karachi Administrator Saif Ur Rehman confirmed.

The 17-year-old African elephant, Noor Jehan underwent emergency treatment for a tumour in Karachi on April 5, but collapsed days later and has since lain stricken on its side.

Karachi administrator said that all-out efforts were made to save the life of the ailing elephant.

She was treated under the supervision of international experts and a Four Paws team also visited her at the Karachi Zoo, he said and expressed sorrow over the demise of Noor Jehan.

“Life and death is in the hand of Allah Almighty. I am saddened at her death,” said Rehman.

The 17-year-old elephant had been lying on the ground for the past six days after reportedly falling into the pond at Pakistan’s Karachi Zoo. The incident occurred at a time when Noor Jehan was experiencing initial signs of recovery from serious health complications.

It is worth mentioning here that there were four elephants in captivity in Karachi, who are all siblings including three females and a male.

All four African elephants arrived in Pakistan in 2009. Noor Jehan and Madhubala had been moved to the Karachi Zoo, while Malika and Sonu had been taken to the Safari Park.

