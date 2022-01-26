Noor Mukadam did not alert anyone before murder, IO tells court

ISLAMABAD: An investigation officer (IO) in the Noor Mukadam murder case on Wednesday shared that he found Zahir Jaffer being nabbed by cops when he reached the crime scene, ARY NEWS reported.

IO Abdul Sattar who was being cross-examined during the Noor Mukadam murder case said during the court proceeding that Zahir Jaffer’s arrest was not recorded in the DVR. “The DVR video showed that Zahir Jaffer did not board the vehicle in injured condition,” he said.

Further sharing lacunas on part of police during the collection of evidence and probe, the IO said that no witness identified as Muddasir Aleem recorded his statement, only to be identified later that his statement was attributed to Muhammad Muddasir.

“The error was not rectified in the police diary,” he said.

He shared that he handed over three parcels to a cop named Muhammad Riaz, however, it was neither mentioned nor explained anywhere.

He further told the court that he was told by Therapy Works officials that they had arrived at Zahir Jaffer’s residence after being asked by Tahir Zahoor.

The IO told the court that Noor Mukadam’s mobile phone remained active from 18 to 20 July, however, she neither approached police nor messaged any of her close relatives to alert them regarding the danger faced by her.

“The record showed that she continuously received and sent messages during the period but did not alert anyone regarding the threat,” he said.

Yesterday, Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad Ahsan Younas received a briefing on progress in Noor Mukadam murder case involving prime suspect Zahir Jaffar, a day after the investigation officer’s remarks gave an impression of giving him a clean chit.

According to sources privy to a briefing to the IG Islamabad on the matter, it was informed that the forensic report was issued by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency and would be submitted to the court in the next hearing.

“The forensic report confirmed Noor Mukadam’s rape before the murder,” they said and added that the report also highlighted that she tried to rescue herself after Jaffer’s DNA sample was found from her nails.

The sources citing the contents of the forensic report said that the shirt worn by the suspect at the time of the murder was also recovered with bloodstains that matched the victim’s DNA samples.

“The sharp-pointed object used for murder also carried Noor Mukadam’s blood on its handle and blade besides DNA samples of the victim also found from knuckle punch, proving that she was attacked with both the knife and the punch,” they said while sharing apparently irrefutable evidence against the suspect.

