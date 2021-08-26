Noor Mukadam’s father challenges bail to six co-accused of murder in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The father of murder victim has challenged bails granted to six co-accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case in Islamabad High Court, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Shaukat Mukadam, father of Noor Mukadam, has filed petition in the high court against bails granted to Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor and five employees in his daughter’s murder case.

A court of the Additional Sessions Judge had approved bail petitions in the high profile murder case.

Shaukat Mukadam, a former ambassador, has pleaded for cancellation of bails to the six accused in the murder case.

The court had granted bail to six accused last Monday and directed the suspects to furnish surety bonds worth Rs500,000 each to secure the bail.

Therapy Works is a psychiatric rehabilitation center where prime suspect of murder Zahir Jaffer reportedly worked as a therapist.

Police had arrested six people including owner and staffers at the psychiatric rehabilitation center for their alleged role in facilitating the prime suspect in the murder.

On July 20, in a grisly murder, Noor Mukadam had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir Jaffer, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.