Noor Mukadam murder case: IHC orders accused on bail to file reply

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Islamabad High Court seeks reply of the Therapy Works owner and five other accused in Noor Mukadam murder case over a plea seeking cancellation of their bails, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Justice Aamir Farooque of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) wrote the court order for hearing the petition seeking cancellation of bails of six co-accused in the grisly murder incident.

Shaukat Mukadam, father of Noor Mukadam, has filed petition in the high court against bails granted to Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor and five employees in his daughter’s murder case.

“The counsel of the petitioner has said that the bail decision was not in accordance with the law. The session judge’s decision was against the ruling of the supreme court, the lawyer has said”.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani had approved bail petitions of the accused with surety bonds worth Rs 500,000 for each to secure the bail.

Therapy Works is a psychiatric rehabilitation center where prime suspect of murder Zahir Jaffer reportedly worked as a therapist.

Police had arrested six people including owner and staffers at the psychiatric rehabilitation center for their alleged role in facilitating the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam’s murder.

On July 20, in a grisly murder, Noor Mukadam had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir Jaffer, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.