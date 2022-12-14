Noor Mukadam murder case: IHC seeks CCTV footage

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed authorities to produce complete CCTV footage before the court in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Aamir Farooq resumed hearing the appeals of convicts against the verdict.

After watching the CCTV, the lawyer Kamran Murtaza argued that the CCTV footage is fabricated to benefit Zahir Jaffer, The High Court adjourned the hearing of the case till tomorrow.

In other details, Zahir Jaffer, convicted of murdering Noor, has filed an appeal, while his work staff Iftikhar and Jan Mohammad have also filed appeals against their sentences.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 2022, a district and sessions court in Islamabad sentenced the prime accused, Zahir Jaffer, to death in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani announced the verdict. Besides Zahir, the court handed ten-year imprisonment to two of his employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad — while acquitted Tahir Zahoor, the owner of a counseling and psychotherapy service named Therapy Works, and his five employees.

The judge also acquitted the prime accused’s parents — Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee — in the case.

A 27-year-old woman, Noor Mukadam, was murdered on July 20 within the jurisdiction of the Kohsar police station in Islamabad’s F-7 area. She was the daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam.

On Feb 22, the court reserved the verdict after the prosecution and defence sides completed their arguments in the case.

