Noor Zafar Khan impresses social users with new look: See pics

Showbiz starlet Noor Zafar Khan impressed netizens with her new look in the latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday afternoon, Noor Zafar Khan treated her millions of followers on the social site with a couple of new pictures, probably from the sets of her upcoming project.

The two-photo gallery, captioned with some Pashtu words and an emoji, sees the young actor in a pink shalwar kameez, with all focus on her tinted makeup, silver nose ring and stark black, crimped hair. She covered her head with a sheer dupatta in one of the clicks.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral pictures with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

It is worth mentioning here that Khan is one of the top newcomers in the showbiz industry and is the sister of talented actor Sarah Khan. She began her journey as a model for fashion shoots and soon made her way to the dramas.

Apart from her acting stint, the celeb enjoys immense popularity on social media with a massive fanbase. She is followed by 2.9 million users on Instagram alone, where she frequently shares looks from her shoots, projects’ BTS and personal clicks with family.

