Noor Zafar Khan drops sun-kissed picture on gram

The latest sun-kissed picture of showbiz starlet Noor Zafar Khan is going viral across social media platforms.

The showbiz celebrity turned to her account of the photo and video sharing application in the late hours of Monday and posted the latest picture of herself on the feed. Khan captioned the sun-kissed click with a single sun emoji.

Noor Zafar Khan looked drop dead gorgeous as she posed for the golden-hour snap, dressed in a mint green traditional outfit with silver details. She opted for a no-accessories look and had her basic tinted face makeup on in the photo.

The viral click was showered with love from social users in the form of thousands of likes and several compliments for the celeb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan) Noor is one of the top newcomers in the showbiz industry and is the sister of talented actor Sarah Khan. She began her journey as a model for fashion shoots and soon made her way to the dramas.

Apart from her acting stint, the celeb enjoys immense popularity on social media with a massive fanbase. She is among the top followed actors on Instagram with 2.7 million users in her followers' list. Khan frequently shares looks from her shoots, projects' BTS, and personal clicks with family on the gram.

