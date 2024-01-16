Noor Zafar Khan wins the internet with London pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Tuesday, Noor Zafar Khan treated her millions of followers on the social site with a new picture gallery from London, as she hit the streets to explore the city.

The photo post, captioned simply with a single bag emoji, captured Khan in a white knitted midi dress, paired with a matching overcoat, heeled boots and a contrasting tan handbag. She let her hair down with minimal makeup for the sightseeing.

Earlier she also posted a solo click of herself from the famous Winter Wonderland of the city, captioned with a series of emojis.