Noor Zafar Khan wins the internet with London pictures

Showbiz starlet Noor Zafar Khan drops pictures from the New Year vacation to London, United Kingdom, on Instagram.
Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Tuesday, Noor Zafar Khan treated her millions of followers on the social site with a new picture gallery from London, as she hit the streets to explore the city.
The photo post, captioned simply with a single bag emoji, captured Khan in a white knitted midi dress, paired with a matching overcoat, heeled boots and a contrasting tan handbag. She let her hair down with minimal makeup for the sightseeing.
Earlier she also posted a solo click of herself from the famous Winter Wonderland of the city, captioned with a series of emojis.
Thousands of her fans showered their love on the posts with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.
It is worth mentioning here that Khan is one of the top newcomers in the showbiz industry and is the sister of talented actor Sarah Khan. She began her journey as a model for fashion shoots and soon made her way to the dramas.
Apart from her acting stint, Noor Zafar Khan enjoys immense popularity on social media handles and boasts a massive fanbase, including 3 million users on the photo and video-sharing application Instagram alone. She frequently turns to social sites to share looks from her shoots, projects’ BTS and personal clicks with family.