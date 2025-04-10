Pakistan’s Noor Zaman wins U23 World Squash Championship final

Pakistan’s Noor Zaman won the U23 World Squash Championship after beating Egypt’s Kareem El Torkey in the final on Thursday.

After losing the first two sets, the Pakistan squash star made a remarkable comeback in the final and defeated his opponent 3-2 in the U23 World Squash Championship final.

Noor Zaman had qualified for the final after defeating Malaysia’s Ameeshenraj Chandran 3-0 in the semi-final.

Following his triumph in the final, Noor Zaman reflected on his mindset and planning to prepare for the game.

“The strategy was to play without thinking about losing or winning. The game plan was to play with patience and keep the pressure under control,” he said after defeating Kareem El Torkey in the final of the U23 World Squash Championship.