Nora Fatehi believes industry outsiders have ‘victim mentality’

Canada-born Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi believes that industry outsiders usually have a victim mentality when they don’t succeed and admits that she was one of them.

One of the leading dancer performers in Bollywood now, Nora Fatehi had been struggling in India since 2014 before she finally found success with hit songs like ‘Dilbar’, ‘Garmi’ and ‘Kamariya’ among others.

Speaking about her journey to success, Fatehi recently recalled the phases of frustration when she felt like giving up and returning to Canada, and one such moment was when she got rejected by the eminent Yash Raj Films.

“I remember once I went for an audition. This was for Yash Raj Films. I really spent weeks mugging the lines… I was like, ‘I killed it’,” she recounted in a new interview. “But they didn’t call me back. The feedback was, ‘She is not that good’.”

“I remember hearing that… I just broke my cell phone, shattering it into pieces in anger,” she revealed, and continued to admit, “Sometimes, when we are outsiders, it happens to me too, we have a victim mentality, ‘You know I am an outsider…’, it is easy to fall into that.”

“But if you come out of the victim mentality and you put more of your energy into improving yourself, trust me, if they say no to you four times, the fifth time they’ll say yes because your persistence makes them go, ‘Who’s this girl, how is she so confident?’ It’s helped me,” she advised. “Everyone has their time, and when that time comes, all the doors are going to open. But if I keep forcing doors that are not meant to be open for me then it’s not going to help me.”

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is awaiting the release of her debut Telugu film ‘Matka’, starring Varun Tej and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

She was last seen in actor Kunal Khemu’s directorial debut, ‘Madgaon Express’.