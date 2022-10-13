Nora Fatehi gets trolled for saying Brad Pitt ‘slid into her DMs’

Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is getting trolled for claiming that Hollywood star Brad Pitt slid into her Instagram DMs.

Indian news agency reported that she named the Mr and Mrs Smith actor during an interview.

“The most famous person who slid into my DMs, wait for it, you are not ready for this… Brad Pitt,” she wrote in a Reddit video.

Nora Fatehi was being trolled after the comment made round.

A user wrote, “Brad is not on Instagram Lol” while another stated, “I am embarrassed for her. I don’t get how he slid into her DMs, when he doesn’t use Instagram. Are we supposed to believe it?”

The Bollywood actor’s agent told the news agency that she was being sarcastic.

Earlier, Nora Fatehi made headlines for singing the official anthem of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 ‘Light The Sky‘.

It was her collaboration with with Emirati singer Balqees, Rahma Riad of Iraq and Morocco’s Manal Benchlikha for the melody.

The dancer has sung lines of the anthem in Hindi and Moroccan Arabic. She is the first Bollywood star to appear in a FIFA music video.

